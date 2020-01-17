Wenatchee
Monthly ‘Sing and Share’ features German hymn
Sage Hills Church will host its monthly lay-led “Sing and Share” at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the church’s fireside room, 160 Fifth St.
January’s featured hymn will be the 18th century German hymn “Be Still My Soul.”
The event is open to the community and light refreshments will follow. No offerings are taken. For more information, contact Sandra Briggs at 663-0364.
Wenatchee
Abundant Life hosts ‘Family Focus Weekend’
Abundant Life Seventh-Day Adventist Church is hosting a free three-day “Family Focus Weekend” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24-26 at the church, 1212 Easy St.
A complimentary vegetarian buffet will be provided at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Saturday and Sunday events will be followed by light refreshments. Childcare will be provided during the event.
Presentations will be given by Tom and Alane Waters, co-founders of Restoration International.
For more information or to RSVP, email ncwsupperclub@gmail.com or call 679-4654.
Wenatchee
New Stake president announced for Wenatchee LDS
The Wenatchee Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has recently announced Brandon Child of East Wenatchee as the new Stake President with Thomas Merrill of East Wenatchee as first counselor and Dave Burnett of Wenatchee as second counselor.
They will serve with no monetary compensation to help guide the affairs of the church in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Leavenworth, Chelan, Brewster and Twisp.
East Wenatchee
Breath of Life welcomes new pastor
Kevin Harvey has joined Breath of Life Church as its pastor.
Harvey graduated from Ohio Christian University with a master’s degree in practical theology and has spent the past 11 years as an associate pastor and teaching pastor.
Harvey and his family have relocated to Wenatchee from Somis, California.
Sunday services begin at 10 a.m. at the church, 65 23rd St., N.E.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Articles of Faith and Family Notebook run every Friday in the Family, Faith section. Submissions should be sent at least one week prior to desired publication to: Cala Flamond at The Wenatchee World, P.O. Box 1511, Wenatchee, WA 98807-1511; faxed to 661-6382; Fax submissions to 661-6382 or email to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com one week prior.