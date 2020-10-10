Wenatchee
Saddlerock Presbyterian church seeks Saints with Socks
Members of the Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church are coordinating the fourth annual “Saints with Socks” charity event now through Nov. 6. Donations of new socks are being accepted at Saddlerock EPC, 1400 S. Miller St.
Donations will be collected at a specially marked box at the south church entrance Monday through Friday during morning and business hours. A collection box will also be inside the sanctuary door on Sundays through Nov. 8 for those attending morning worship services.
Donated socks will be delivered to registered local charities for proper distribution.
For more information, contact Sharon Ortiz at 662-8877 or sharonortiz5@gmail.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff