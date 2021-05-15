Wenatchee
Sage Hills ‘sing and share’ is shepherd hymns
Sage Hills Church will feature shepherd-themed hymns for the month of May in its monthly virtual “sing and share.”
The hymns and backgrounds are featured at jeannezornes.blogspot.com.
Due to COVID-19, the “sing and share” event will remain in a virtual format until further notice.
For more information, call Sandra Briggs at (509) 663-0364.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
