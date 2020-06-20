Sage Hills plans virtual ‘Sing and Share’
To comply with recommended social distancing measures, Sage Hills Church will go virtual for its monthly Sing and Share.
The month’s featured hymn will be “Day by Day” by Lina Sandell Berge, who was known as the “Fanny Crosby” of Sweden and credited with 650 hymns.
Berge’s story will be shared via the blog jeannezornes.blogspot.com; a brief video history of the hymn can be found at wwrld.us/3fEgj0N.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
