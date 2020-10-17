Wenatchee
Sage Hills features ‘Just As I Am’ for monthly hymn
Sage Hills Church will feature the 1836 hymn “Just As I Am” for it monthly virtual “Sing and Share” in October. The story of the composition and more can be found online at jeannezornes.blogspot.com.
The monthly lay-led hymns will continue in a virtual format due to COVID-19 precautions. For more information, call Sandra Briggs at 663-0364
— Cala Flamond, World staff
