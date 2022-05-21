Purchase Access

Wenatchee

Grace City plans ‘Stronger Man’ conference

Grace City Church is hosting a two-day “Stronger Man Nation: Forged” conference for men at the church, 277 Melody Lane.

The conference runs from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 17, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

Guest speakers include Grace City Church Pastor Josh McPherson and Pastor Hank Stanley of Alpha Community Church in Roatán, Honduras.

The event will feature vendors, including Hooked on Toys, Alien Gear and Owen’s Meats, as well as pull-up, axe-throwing and deadlifting competitions.

The conference is open to all men. Seats are limited and require pre-registration.

For more information or to register, visit gracecitychurch.com.

— Jenni Rodas, World staff

Wenatchee

Registration now open for C.L.A.S.S. summer day camps

Registration is open for Christian Liberty Academic Social Supports (C.L.A.S.S.) summer day camps for children 4-10 years old.

Each day includes three hours of on-site instruction and activities, Monday through Friday. Children ages 4-6 meet from 9 a.m. to noon, and children ages 7-10 will meet 1 to 4 p.m. Classes will be held at 1737 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite A.

Day camps are weekly themed classes that will include literacy, math, science, and arts and crafts. Participants do not have to be enrolled at C.L.A.S.S. for the academic year, and do not have to be homeschooled.

C.L.A.S.S. is a resource to help support parents in homeschooling efforts by providing academic support, oversight and coaching for parents. It is considered an “extracurricular” activity to help children receive social and educational enrichment and activities include kinder-based academics, interactive play centers and more.

For information or to register for camp, visit social learningforkids.com.

— Cala Flamond, World staff



