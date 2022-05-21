Registration now open for C.L.A.S.S. summer day camps
Registration is open for Christian Liberty Academic Social Supports (C.L.A.S.S.) summer day camps for children 4-10 years old.
Each day includes three hours of on-site instruction and activities, Monday through Friday. Children ages 4-6 meet from 9 a.m. to noon, and children ages 7-10 will meet 1 to 4 p.m. Classes will be held at 1737 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite A.
Day camps are weekly themed classes that will include literacy, math, science, and arts and crafts. Participants do not have to be enrolled at C.L.A.S.S. for the academic year, and do not have to be homeschooled.
C.L.A.S.S. is a resource to help support parents in homeschooling efforts by providing academic support, oversight and coaching for parents. It is considered an “extracurricular” activity to help children receive social and educational enrichment and activities include kinder-based academics, interactive play centers and more.
