Wenatchee
Sage Hills features historic hymn for April
The historic hymn “Crown Him with Many Crowns” is the April “Sing and Share” for Sage Hills Church.
The hymn had two separate composers, one Catholic and one Anglican. More about the song's background story is posted online at jeannezornes.blogspot.com.
The monthly Sing and Share service features lay-led hymns and gospel songs. The series has continued in a virtual format for the past year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For more information, call Sandra Briggs at (509) 663-0364.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Articles of Faith and Family Notebook run regularly on the Family, Faith page. To get your item into the newspaper, email flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.