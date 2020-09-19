Wenatchee
Sage Hills returns for monthly virtual ‘sing-and-share’
Sage Hills Church is featuring the hymn “Abide with Me” by Scottish minister Henry Lyte for its monthly “sing-and-share” in September. The YouTube singalong and history of the hyman are available for viewing at jeannezornes.blogspot.com.
The group will continue in virtual format due to COVID-19 precautions.
For more information, contact Sandra Briggs at 663-0364.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
