Faith Lutheran invites community for Ash Wednesday
Faith Lutheran Church invites the community for Hot Cross Buns on Ash Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the church, 171 Eastmont Ave. A worship service will follow at 7 p.m.
In addition, there will be Lenten soup suppers on Wednesdays beginning at 5:30 p.m. and ending at 6:45 p.m. on March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1. The community is invited to stay for worship service following the supper at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Sharon Richmond at 884-0603.
Calvary Chapel to offer Inductive Bible Study
Calvary Chapel Fellowship has scheduled an Inductive Bible Study course for 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at the church, 2200 N. Baker Ave.
The course, which will continue for 13 or 14 weeks, will include videos and workbooks. The next class, an introductory course, is Feb. 16. The main classes will start on Feb. 23.
Inductive Bible Study will develop skills in observing, interpreting and applying passages of the Bible.
For more information or to sign up for the course, call 888-7771 or email calvarychapelwenatchee@gmail.com.
Wenatchee
Sage Hills Church holds monthly ‘Sing and Share’
Sage Hills Church will host its monthly “Sing and Share” at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16, in the church’s Fireside room, 1601 Fifth St.
The hour-long, lay-led event will explore works from Norwegian-born Haldor Lillenas and the hymn “Wonderful Grace of Jesus.”
No offerings will be taken and refreshments will follow. For more information, contact Sandra Briggs at 663-0364.
