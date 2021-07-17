East Wenatchee
Vacation Bible School set to begin July 26
The East Wenatchee First Baptist Church will host a Vacation Bible School July 26-29, from 9 a.m. to noon, for children ages 5-12 at the church, 1700 Grant Road.
The VBS is named Cowboys for Jesus and will include music, Bible lessons, crafts, games, snacks and a free barbecue on July 29 for participating children and their families.
For more information or to register, call (509) 884-4530 or visit ewfbc.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
