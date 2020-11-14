Wenatchee
Sage Hills continuing monthly sing-and-share
Sage Hills Church will hold its monthly virtual sing-and-share for November featuring an 18th century Welsh hymn.
The song’s backstory, alongside others, is presented at jeannezornes.blogspot.com.
Due to COVID-19 group gathering restrictions, the lay-led sing-and-share will continue in a virtual format. For more information, call Sandra Briggs at 663-0364.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
