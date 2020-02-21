Wenatchee
St. Luke’s invites community to Ash Wednesday and Lent studies
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s Ash Wednesday service begins at noon Feb. 26 at the church, 428 King St.
The service will last an hour and include imposition, eucharist and communion.
The church will also offer Lent studies every Sunday after church services at 11:30 a.m. during March. The Lenten studies will utilize the book “Wind in the Wilderness” by DJ del Rosario.
For more information or to sign up for the study, call 662-5635.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Articles of Faith and Family Notebook run every Friday in the Family, Faith section. Submissions should be sent at least one week prior to desired publication to: Cala Flamond at The Wenatchee World, P.O. Box 1511, Wenatchee, WA 98807-1511; faxed to 661-6382; Fax submissions to 661-6382 or email to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com one week prior.