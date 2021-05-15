Omak
Preschool registration opens
The Omak School District is holding its annual “Preschool Roundup” event for preschool registration and signups.
Due to COVID-19, registration this year will be different. Parents are instructed to call for information on eligibility and programs or to sign up.
For more information, call (509) 862-8149 or (509) 826-8147.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
