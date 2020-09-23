Wenatchee
Youth basketball program now open for registration
Registration is currently open for the the Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural services youth basketball program for boys and girls grades 3-5.
Competition will take place individually with participants submitting video that shows them shooting the ball from various spots on the basketball court; participants will earn points by making shots.
A packet with instructions, diagrams and a list of hoop locations will be sent out when registration is complete. Basketballs are available for check out.
Registration is free and the deadline is Oct. 7. Prizes will be awarded for each grade division.
A registration form can be found at wwrld.us/331Usgp. For more information, call 888-3282.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
