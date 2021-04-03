Wenatchee
Wenatchee Parks to offer youth track and field
The Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is now accepting registrations for its Youth Track and Field Program.
The program is for boys and girls ages 7-10 and will run every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting May 10 through June 5 at the Wenatchee High School Track. Children ages 7-8 will participate from 6 to 7 p.m. and children ages 9-10 will participate from 7 to 8 p.m.
Registration can be done online at wenatcheewa.gov or call 888-3284. Registration is $37 and includes a team T-shirt to wear at the End of Season Fun Meet on June 5.
Masks, social distancing and COVID-19 screening are required.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Articles of Faith and Family Notebook run regularly on the Family, Faith page. Email flamond@wenatcheeworld.com to submit an item.