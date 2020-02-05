Wenatchee
Kiwanis clubs to hold kids carnival Feb. 15
Wenatchee-area Kiwanis will host the annual Kiwanis Kids Carnival from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Pybus Public Market
The event will feature games and activities to entertain and test the skills and talents of participating children.
Admission is free. The event is open to children from kindergarten through fifth grade who must be accompanied by an adult.
The event is funded by five local Kiwanis clubs: Apple Valley, Eastmont, River View, Wacoka and Wenatchee.
For more information, contact Kay Ryan at 663-4028.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
