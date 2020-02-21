Wenatchee
Join Link for a ride and storytime
Link Transit is partnering with the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center to offer a free family friendly bus ride and storytime beginning at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 28 at Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St.
Participants will board a Link bus and ride to the museum to visit Coyote’s Corner, a children’s museum for hands-on activities.
The trip is part of a series of free monthly tours for children and their caregivers designed for ease of exploration and access within Link Transit’s fixed-route system.
All tours begin and end at Columbia Station and are designed to familiarize the community with public transportation.
Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call 664-7624 or email sdanko@linktransit.com.
Chelan
Visit Chelan Library for Seuss-A-Palooza on March 7
The Chelan Public Library invites families with elementary-aged children and younger to its annual Seuss-A-Palooza Literacy Fair from 2 to 3 p.m. on March 7.
The event theme will be based on Dr. Seuss’ book “Oh, the Places You’ll Go”.
Activities will include making Oobleck, a non-Newtonian fluid featured in another Dr. Seuss book “Bartholomew and the Oobleck,” bowling, basketball, fishing, crafts and a photobooth.
Lake Chelan Community Hospital EMS personnel will run a bean-bag toss, and there will be cookies and door prizes.
For more information, call 682-5131.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
