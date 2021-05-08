Wenatchee
Rocky Reach Dam opens poetry contest for elementary students
Rocky Reach Dam is celebrating the reopening of the completely renovated Discovery Center with a poetry contest for students in grades 1-6.
The poem theme is “Why I like the Columbia River.” Handwritten entries of 20 to 250 words must be mailed by June 30 to Chelan County PUD, Attn: Debbie Gallaher, P.O. Box 1231, Wenatchee, WA, 98807.
Each entry must have a page that includes the child’s name, the grade they’ll be entering in 2021, name of a parent or guardian, and a contact email address and phone number. All submissions must be handwritten by the student. No digital entries accepted.
Numerica Credit Union will be supporting the poetry contest prizes in three divisions for grades 1-2, 3-4 and 5-6 and awards will be given at the reopening ceremony on Aug. 28.
The ceremony will feature Discovery Center tours, entertainment in the park and treats and will be free and open to the public.
For more information, visit wwrld.us/3elj4pH.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Articles of Faith and Family Notebook run regularly on the Family, Faith page. Email flamond@wenatcheeworld.com to submit an item.