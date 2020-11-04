Wenatchee
Indoor Playground returns to Pybus
Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is bringing the Indoor Playground back to Pybus Public Market for the winter season.
The program begins Nov. 9 and will run Monday through Thursday until March 18. To accommodate for social distancing requirements, there will be two sessions, 9 to 10 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Pre-registration is required. Socially distanced safe spaces with toys will be designated for each child. All toys will be sanitized at the end of each session.
Drop-ins will be accommodated based on available space. To register, call 888-3284.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
