East Wenatchee
Eastmont kindergarten registration now open
Eastmont School District kindergarten registration is now open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the district office, 800 Eastmont Ave.
Parents are instructed to bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residence and parent ID.
For more information, call the district office at 884-7169.
Omak
Omak preschool registration begins
The Omak School District is holding its annual “Preschool Roundup” for preschool signups and registration.
Parents are instructed to call for information on eligibility, programs or to sign up. For more information, call Gwen Monahan at 826-8149 or Claudia Galvan at 826-8147.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
