Wenatchee

Learn to skate this summer at the Town Toyota Center

The Weinstein Beverage Rink at the Town Toyota Center will be open for Learn to Skate classes now until Aug. 25.

Each six-week session will go over skating basics for those who want to learn to skate or for those more experienced to develop skills.

Session 6 will be May 24 through June 30, and session 7 will be July 19 through Aug. 25. Children ages 2-5 will have classes Tuesday from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m. Children ages 5-17 will have classes Tuesday from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. Adult classes will be Tuesday from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 4:45 to 5:15.

Classes are $66. For more information or to register for classes, visit wwrld.us/3sN08aj or email communityrink@town toyotacenter.com.

Omak

Preschool round-up begins

The Omak School District is holding its annual “Preschool Roundup” event for preschool registration and signups.

Parents are instructed to call for information on eligibility and programs or to sign up.

For more information, call (509) 862-8149 or (509) 826-8147.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

