Learn to skate this summer at the Town Toyota Center
The Weinstein Beverage Rink at the Town Toyota Center will be open for Learn to Skate classes now until Aug. 25.
Each six-week session will go over skating basics for those who want to learn to skate or for those more experienced to develop skills.
Session 6 will be May 24 through June 30, and session 7 will be July 19 through Aug. 25. Children ages 2-5 will have classes Tuesday from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m. Children ages 5-17 will have classes Tuesday from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. Adult classes will be Tuesday from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 4:45 to 5:15.
