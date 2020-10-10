Chelan
Drive downtown Chelan on Halloween for treats and a ‘car-stume’ contest
The Historic Downtown Chelan Association invites the community to drive downtown for a spooky drive-thru trick or treating from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
A Halloween “car-stume” contest will also be held with prizes for the family with the most creative costume for their car and passengers. The community will also have the opportunity to vote on their favorite car-stumes online.
Vehicles wishing to drive through the haunted downtown should stage in the Chelan High School parking lot and proceed to Woodin Avenue to cross the old bridge and drive through downtown.
— Cala Flamond, World staff