Link Transit holds annual art contest for third-grade students
Link Transit is inviting third graders in Chelan and Douglas counties to participate in the annual Link Transit ArtLink Bus Pass Design Contest.
Winning designs will appear on bus passes and a traveling community display.
Students should include a Link Transit bus and reflect their birthday month in the design. Contest entries should include at least three things learned from the Link Transit website about the public transportation system for Chelan and Douglas counties.
Information and forms are available at linktransit.com or may be sent in the mail for those who do not have access to a printer or reliable internet connection. The entry deadline is Nov. 2.
Participating students will receive a set of markers, a coloring book by local artist Dan McConnell and will be entered into a drawing to win additional prizes.
For more information or to receive an entry packet in the mail, contact Selina Danko at 664-7624 or sdanko@linktransit.com.
Go on a Candy Cruz this Halloween
The Wenatchee Downtown Association, The City of Wenatchee Parks and Recreation Department and Pybus Public Market will work together for the upcoming Candy Cruz Halloween event to provide a safe trick or treating experience for the community.
Participants will have the opportunity to receive candy from the safety of their vehicles while volunteers in masks and gloves hand out treats. Participants are required to wear masks as well. No walk-up participants will be accommodated.
Visit each location to enjoy candy and fun surprises from participating business and organizations in the following designated times to celebrate Halloween safely:
- Downtown Wenatchee,
- 1 to 3 p.m. Enter from Columbia Street, drive up Second Street, and cruise through two blocks to receive candy from your vehicle.
- Pybus Public Market, 2 to 4 p.m. Access Worthen Street via Fifth Street or the Thurston Street underpass, enter River Drive near Little Red’s Espresso and follow along the river by the boat launch.
- Wenatchee Parks and Recreation Department at Town Toyota Center parking lot, 2 to 5 p.m. Enter at the main entrance and follow directions through a drivable route to receive candy.
For more information, call 888-3292 or email gshaw@wenatcheewa.gov.
