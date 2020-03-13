Wenatchee
Donate new and unused crayons and coloring books
The Wenatchee branch of Peoples Bank is accepting donations of new, unused crayons and coloring and activity books for sick children at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
Each year, Seattle Children’s Hospital goes through more than 240,000 crayons.
Types of donations needed are Crayola crayons, new Twistable Crayola crayons, and new coloring and activity books. Due to infection control and allergies, the hospital can only accept new, unused crayons and books.
Donations are being accepted through April 1 at 901 N. Mission St. during normal business hours.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
