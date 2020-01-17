Lake Wenatchee
Camp Zanika to offer free sledding day
Camp Fire North Central Washington is inviting the community to a free sledding day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Camp Zanika Lache, 16400 Cedar Brae Road.
All families are welcome to enjoy activities, a cup of hot cocoa and snacks. Parents must accompany children under 18. Overnight lodging is free for Camp Fire members.
For questions or to RSVP, call 663-1609 or email campfirencw@gmail.com.
Cashmere
Link, Cashmere Library offer tour and storytime
Link Transit and the Cashmere Public Library are teaming up to offer a free, family friendly bus ride and storytime beginning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St. Wenatchee.
Participants will board a Link bus and ride to the library for a storytime titled “Hats Off” where everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite hat.
The event is part of a series of monthly tours designed for children and their caregivers to explore fun and interesting destinations in Chelan and Douglas counties easily accessed with Link Transit’s fixed-route system.
Tours are designed to familiarize the community with public transportation and begin and end at Columbia Station.
Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call 664-7624 or email sdanko@linktransit.com.
Manson
Manson readies for annual chili feed
Manson School District will host a free chili feed from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Manson High School Commons, N. 1000 Totem Pole Road.
The menu will consist of a choice of chili or posole with corn bread or chips, veggies sticks and a cookie.
The community is invited to stay after dinner and attend the boys and girls basketball games versus Bridgeport.
Admission to the game is $6 for adults, $4 for students and senior citizens admitted free of charge. All gate proceeds will go to the Manson Associated Student Body.
Wenatchee
Nominate a positive influence for Trailblazer Award
Camp Fire North Central Washington invites the community to nominate candidates for its Trailblazer Award.
The Trailblazer Award is given annually to individuals from Central Washington who have provided a positive influence on youth and families and provided volunteer service to the community to bring about change benefiting their communities. This person does not need to be a member of Camp Fire.
Nominations are accepted through Feb. 15 and all nominations will be reviewed by a selection committee.
The award will be given at the Wohelo Benefit Luncheon March 4 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
For more information, email campfirencw@gmail.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Articles of Faith and Family Notebook run every Friday in the Family, Faith section. Submissions should be sent at least one week prior to desired publication to: Cala Flamond at The Wenatchee World, P.O. Box 1511, Wenatchee, WA 98807-1511; faxed to 661-6382; Fax submissions to 661-6382 or email to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com one week prior.