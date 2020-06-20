Wenatchee
Discovery Center cancels summer science classes
Rocky Reach Discovery Center has canceled its science classes for summer 2020 to prioritize the safety of students, parents and staff. “We’ll be back next year, no doubt about that,” said Debbie Gallaher, visitor services manager.
Staff had planned to offer programs in PUD and state parks across the region while the Discovery Center was closed for renovations. The outbreak of COVID-19 forced the cancellations of the program to reduce health risks.
Gallaher invites families looking for a place to stretch their legs to visit Rocky Reach Dam Park anytime in the summer. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sept. 30, though the playground remains closed.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
