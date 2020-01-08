Wenatchee
Camp Zanika to offer free sledding day
Camp Fire North Central Washington is inviting the community to a free sledding day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Camp Zanika Lache, 16400 Cedar Brae Road, Lake Wenatchee.
All families are welcome to enjoy activities, a cup of hot cocoa and snacks. Parents must accompany children under 18. Overnight lodging free for Camp Fire members.
For questions or to RSVP, call 663-1609 or email campfirencw@gmail.com.
Leavenworth
Enjoy winter activities with Winter Break Snow Camp in February
The Wenatchee River Institute is hosting a Winter Break Snow Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18-21 at the Red Barn, 347 Division St., Leavenworth.
The camp is for students in kindergarten through third grade.
Activities will include four days of winter camp where campers will go snowshoeing, learn to use a bow and arrow, track wildlife and use scientific tools. Snowshoes, kid-friendly bows and arrows and scientific tools will be provided.
Space is limited. For more information or to register for camp, visit wwrld.us/2QBld52.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
