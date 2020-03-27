NCW
Children can discover nature with Junior Ranger activities
Looking for things to do to keep your young ones busy and occupied during the day? Washington State Parks have created a variety of activity sheets for children ages 4 and older to help them and their families discover the wonders of nature through exploration, games and creative activities.
More than a dozen activity sheets are available on the agency’s Junior Ranger webpage and include an introduction on the Junior Ranger Program. Activities will help children learn about how fire and ice have shaped Washington, learn constellations, craft critters and more.
Some activities can be done inside the home and others can be done outside in a backyard, if the option is available.
Once a child completes all the age-appropriate activity sheets, families can print off a certificate and have their very own ceremony to celebrate their Junior Ranger.
To download activity sheets and certificate, visit wwrld.us/33IMTKb.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
