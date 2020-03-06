Wenatchee
Drop in for free art class at museum
The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural will host its Monthly Drop-in Art Class at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the museum, 127 S. Mission St.
The free art class will be for children ages 4 to 11 and their guardians. The lessons are taught by artist-in-residence Maria Gonzalez in Coyote’s Corner. This month’s lesson is inspired by Andy Warhol.
For more information, call 888-6240.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
