Today
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Friday Fun — Ozobots: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Little One Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library
Saturday
Barnes and Noble Bookfair: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Sunday
Barnes and Noble Bookfair: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Monday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Knit with Wit: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Tuesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Friendship Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library
Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Wednesday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Friendship Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Entiat Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
The Quilts of Gee’s Bend: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Thursday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Indoor Playground Cashmere: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 507 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere, 425-772-6507
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS Little Bits STEM Kits: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library
Love Your Heart: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Sensory-Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Jazz and Friends National Day of School and Community Readings: 5 to 5:45 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Meet Author Julie Tate-Libby: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
