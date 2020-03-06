Today

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Friday Fun — Lego competition: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library

Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library

Little One Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library

Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library

Fiber Friday: 1 to 3 p.m., Peshastin Library

Saturday

Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Kids Bingo: 2 to 3 p.m., Quincy Library

Seuss-A-Palooza Literacy Fair: 2 to 3 p.m., Chelan Library

Monday

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library

ATLAS After School Activity: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Quincy Library

STEM Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library

Knit with Wit: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Tuesday

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Forest Animals Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Preschool storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library

Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., East Wenatchee Library

Baby Storytime: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library

ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Minecraft: 3:30 p.m., Quincy Library

Pajama Storytime: 7 to 7:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Wednesday

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Let’s Go on Safari Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library

Storytime: 11 a.m. to noon, Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library

Preschool Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Entiat Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Free Play: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library

ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library

STEM Club: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library

Thursday

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Indoor Playground Cashmere: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 507 Pioneer Ave., 425-772-6507

Preschool Storytime and Craft: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Quincy Library

Bilingual Baby and Toddler Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Antler Button Crafting with Fred: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, registration required

Dr. Seuss Craft Trio for Kids: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library

Sensory-Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

— Cala Flamond, World staff

