We watched Super Bowl LIV with some friends who have a high school freshman and a sixth grader. My kids are in eighth and fifth grades. We all tuned in and out of the game, in and out of the commercials, in and out of the halftime show. At one point, a game of Clue was taking place to my left and a Nerf football was being thrown back and forth in front of me and the dog just tried not to get stepped on.
Toward the end of Shakira and J.Lo's halftime performance, my friend joked that he was planning to get an outfit like J.Lo's. I joked that he'd have to undergo a fair bit of waxing. That steered the conversation to the chest-waxing scene in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," which prompted a kid to ask, "The what scene from what movie?"
My friend whose husband wants a J.Lo outfit fired up a Google search. My husband mentioned that the scene contains some pretty colorful language, just in case that affected our decision to show it to children. I mentioned that they hear a lot worse at school. My son, the fifth grader, said, "That's for sure."
We watched the scene. We cried tears of laughter. We talked about whether any of it was scripted, whether Steve Carell came up with his reactions on the fly, how half the hilarity came from Carell's buddies' reactions to Carell's reactions.
Then we turned back to the Super Bowl.
Was any of that family-friendly?
It felt friendly for my family. We all spent an evening together, with friends, laughing, eating, playing, talking. The kids heard some swear words. They also saw J. Lo and Shakira perform an overtly sexy halftime show.
Frankly, it didn't feel so different from a lot of our outings where sports are involved. My kids have watched the Luvabulls perform during Chicago Bulls games and listened to college football fans scream obscenities at the field during Northwestern games and heard parents cuss out umpires at Little League games and gazed at life-size photos of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders during our tour of AT&T stadium, which includes a stop in the cheerleaders' locker room.
Is any of that family-friendly?
On the whole? For my particular family? Yes. We're making memories and we're seeing stuff that launches discussions later — about the athleticism of cheerleaders and dancers, about what sort of impression we want to make on people, about how we can walk away from things we don't enjoy watching, about how beer sometimes makes people say and do stupid stuff.
Family-friendly, to me, is just about anything my family and I do together that's not traumatizing and that launches a conversation about the world around us.
I bring this up because I wrote earlier this month about Shakira and J. Lo's halftime performance and where it fits in with the #MeToo movement. I defended the performers against the critics who found it vulgar and ill-timed. I argued that the #MeToo movement is not meant to strip sex or pleasure from the female experience.
Many of you emailed to tell me I missed the point altogether. The point was that the performance took place during a show that millions of families tune into together, and it wasn't family-friendly.
"Have the courage to say that this was just exploitation and in poor taste at the very least, especially when many families are watching with kids," one woman wrote.
"One question," a gentleman posed. "Would you want to see your daughter up there gyrating and acting like a cheap bar pole dancer??"
I guess when my daughter's 43 (like Shakira) or 50 (like Jennifer Lopez) she can decide for herself which platforms upon which to perform which feats. I'd frankly be more upset if my son were on the field playing tackle football, given the research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy and repeated head injuries. I don't guess letting him watch other players take that risk means he's destined to do the same. We talk about the risk. He knows where I stand. I think that's how parenting should work.
The family-friendly question is a fascinating one. The Hallmark Channel grappled with it when a segment of its viewers freaked out over a Zola commercial showing a same-sex marriage. "Until recently, Hallmark had a good record for keeping their movies and commercials family friendly," read a petition threatening to boycott if the commercial wasn't dropped. (The commercial was dropped. And then reinstated.)
But two women joining in holy matrimony is, literally, family-friendly. It is the joining of two people's hearts and lives and futures into a family. What could be friendlier?
Each family gets to decide its own particular value system and tastes and outings and viewing preferences and discussions. Of course.
But I think it's worth asking ourselves, when we're making those sorts of judgments, what helps our kids make sense of the world around them. What helps them understand the people they're going through this life with, sharing this Earth with, learning, playing, growing, loving, evolving, working next to and among?
And what helps us, their parents, better understand how they think, what they wonder, what they like, what they fear, who they want to be, who they want to avoid, who they want to emulate, than experiencing stuff alongside them? Stuff that maybe pushes a few of our buttons? Stuff that maybe pushes a few of our boundaries?
That feels friendlier to me than fear. Or shame. Or some of the other things that I think we can accidentally infect our families with if we get too tangled up in outrage over the things we don't like. Better, I think, to discuss them together.
Or, if that seems untenable, turn them off. Walk away. Fire up a game of Clue.