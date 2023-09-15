Out of all our feelings, indignation is one of the more complicated feelings to manage; when you feel offended, disgruntled, or offended because you perceive someone has removed your dignity (indignant). And, if there is a wrong, then you will believe there is a right — moral imperative.

The “eye for an eye” approach was not given by God to exact justice by your emotions, but to limit the tendency for revenge. If I call you a rotting _____ ______ and you retaliate by punching me in the nose, it is not justice vengeance. If it is true that “vengeance is the Lord’s,” then what should we do when we feel wronged?



