Out of all our feelings, indignation is one of the more complicated feelings to manage; when you feel offended, disgruntled, or offended because you perceive someone has removed your dignity (indignant). And, if there is a wrong, then you will believe there is a right — moral imperative.
The “eye for an eye” approach was not given by God to exact justice by your emotions, but to limit the tendency for revenge. If I call you a rotting _____ ______ and you retaliate by punching me in the nose, it is not justice vengeance. If it is true that “vengeance is the Lord’s,” then what should we do when we feel wronged?
As long as you have a sense of ought, you will experience moments of indignation. If you look at the life of Christ, you will read that Jesus felt and acted with a moral imperative. On one occasion, children gathered him, and the disciples rebuked the parents and the kids to stop bothering The Master. When Jesus saw this, he was indignant. He said to them, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.” Mark 10:13-14
OK, so Jesus didn’t call out the religious leaders “snakes” or “hypocrites” or make a scene by “cleansing” the temple area by turning over the tables and driving out merchants away. Jesus experienced a sense of indignation and acted in a sense of ought. Have you felt driven by a moral imperative? Have you checked your sense of ought?
I worked with a mobile medical clinic serving outside Lilongwe in Malawi and learned about my righteous emotions. The team closed the outdoor clinic and stopped to observe the children playing outside the field. The afternoon rains left thousands of potholes filled with water and mud, and I watched a small band of children run as a pack, hopping and dodging through the fields. One, who must have been 3 years old, tried to chase the older kids negotiating to the minefield of water, but stumbled face-first into a muddy water hole. Sputtering, coughing, spitting the mud out of his mouth, and trying to wipe his eyes; his cries were heartbreaking.
Initially, I felt sympathy, but my feelings turned to visible outrage when the children laughed openly and I set out to right the wrong. Where was the wrong in that? Tripping into mud happens. It was an accident. Bad things happen, and it is not funny. Laughing when a child is suffering is, well, it feels wrong.
Is laughing a crime? Watching a toddler do a faceplant in the mud puddle was unfortunate. Still, I felt moved by a moral imperative to right the wrong.
Like a hero, I charged into the mud, not caring about my clothes, and rescued the child into my arms like it was my own. I started to clean his face with my sleeve and looked up to see if my act of justice had effectively chastised the insensitive children. Usually, I can read my surroundings and “take the temperature of the room” and see if it is favorable or hostile. I was wrong.
The children stopped laughing and drew closer to me, not to join my mission of mercy, but to liberate the child from me. I was a stranger. They came closer because they were concerned for the child.
It got worse.
It took only a few seconds, but the 3-year-old kid in my arms took one look at me, and he blew up with unimaginable hysteria — beating my shoulders with his fists to get away from me.
I was so embarrassed. I released the toddler into the protective influence of the pack and retreated.
Indignation — it can turn on you.
If this series is getting “emotion all,” then it is about understanding the nature and source of our feelings. And I would ask: “How righteous is my righteous indignation?” Is your sense of right fueled by a moment of healthy reflection, or do you hyperfocus on the perpetrator? Does a dose of humility move you to try to change the subject or dial down the fire of your anger? We should check our emotions to avoid overreaction. Asking questions about our feelings gives us enough time for what “ought” should happen.
Troy Fitzgerald is the pastor at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church.
