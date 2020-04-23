A couple of decades ago, I learned a principle that has served me well ... when I don’t forget to remember it. It is the simple term “mid-course corrections.”
I first heard the phrase from NASA. As far as I understand it (I have had friends who really were rocket scientists, but I am not), when NASA launches a rocket, they are continually adjusting the rocket’s course and trajectory to reach its appointed destination.
This principle, when applied to everyday life, has taught me flexibility, humility, and trust in God’s wisdom and care. He is committed to launching our lives, and then guiding us along his path, ensuring that we will reach the destination he has planned — in his way, and in his time.
On March 23, 2020, Nancy and I were scheduled to depart for more than two months to meet with mission projects and partners overseas. We had worked hard as a team in prayerful preparation.
The plans were to unfold like this: Our first stop was in Thailand to visit a new water-well project at the House of Faith children’s home. Next, we were scheduled to meet a 20-member medical team in Cambodia.
From there we were to proceed to Vietnam to check-in on the 122 orphans at Redemption House. After that, we were to go to India, meeting with our precious team there and checking out the water-well projects.
Finally in May, our last stop was Israel where we were slated to check-in on several ministry projects and do on-site Bible study with our guide, Amir.
And then ... everything changed. A worldwide pandemic arrived with its countless, life-shaping mid-course corrections.
Have we been saddened by this? You bet! But there are even more significant struggles and issues our family and friends are facing right now than a change in our plans.
Psalm 32:8 (NLT) is an anchored truth for me during the mid-course corrections of life. The Lord says, “I will guide you along the best pathway for your life. I will advise you and watch over you.”
When you read the entire psalm, you discover that verse 7 serves as one bookend: “For you are my hiding place; you protect me from trouble. You surround me with songs of victory.” Verse 9 serves as the second bookend: “Do not be like a senseless horse or mule that needs a bit and bridle to keep it under control.”
In other words, as I am moving through time and space with unpredictable meteorites of calamity hurtling toward me, I can trust God to safely guide me through the meteor storm.
So can you.
We are not horses or mules with bit and bridle. We are people, created in the image of God who loves us. He is our reliable Guide, trusted Protector, and Safe Hiding Place in times like these.
He will turn all of these seemingly human interruptions into divine propulsion for his kingdom glory, and our ultimate safe arrival.
So in the meantime, there are people right around us that need the help and hope found in the Good News. They need the Lord.
We all do.
Rev. Micah Smith is president and founder of Global Gateway Network , author of “Heaven’s Heartbeat” and a Tri-City Herald Spiritual Life contributor.