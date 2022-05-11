WENATCHEE — The Women’s Service League of North Central Washington is holding a “Touch-a-Truck” fundraising event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wenatchee College. The first hour is a designated quiet hour.
Children and adults will have the opportunity to touch and learn about vehicles, including fire trucks, police cars, heavy equipment and helicopters, in a safe and supervised environment.
L-Bow the Clown will be present, along with face painting, games and other activities.
Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Children under 2 are free. Visitors will receive $1 off their total entry fee with a donation of a non-perishable food item. Active and inactive military discounts of $1 per family will also be available.
Free parking will be available at Sage Hills Church, across fromWVC.
Event proceeds will be donated to local nonprofit organizations that help kids.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.