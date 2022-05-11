Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — The Women’s Service League of North Central Washington is holding a “Touch-a-Truck” fundraising event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wenatchee College. The first hour is a designated quiet hour.

Children and adults will have the opportunity to touch and learn about vehicles, including fire trucks, police cars, heavy equipment and helicopters, in a safe and supervised environment.

L-Bow the Clown will be present, along with face painting, games and other activities.

Admission is $5 per adult and $3 per child. Children under 2 are free. Visitors will receive $1 off their total entry fee with a donation of a non-perishable food item. Active and inactive military discounts of $1 per family will also be available.

Free parking will be available at Sage Hills Church, across fromWVC.

Event proceeds will be donated to local nonprofit organizations that help kids.

For more information, call (509) 670-4161 or email president@wslncw.org.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Articles of Faith and Family Notebook run regularly on the Family, Faith page. Email flamond@wenatcheeworld.com to submit an item.



