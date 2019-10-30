The life of ministry is not just a job or career, it is a vocation. It is an identity, something that defines you and gives your life meaning. However, serving the church can be an overwhelming obligation at the best of times, a commitment that is indefinable and elusively difficult to quantify.
There is nothing “9 to 5” about ministry. The people of your flock need you when they need you, and church emergencies are no respecter of office hours. It is not surprising to discover that many clergy are working as many as 60 hours a week or more in order to keep up with the many demands of the church.
In my 20-plus years of working with clergy as a pastoral counselor and spiritual director, as well as friend to many, I have had a unique window into their lives, their joys and struggles. The demands of ministry make finding time for self-care nearly impossible. There is never a time when the to-do list is completed. And for those who feel they can’t take time for themselves until their tasks are done, this creates a huge problem.
Self-care becomes just another item on the list that continually moves to the bottom in favor of higher priority needs. The problem is that by the time a pastor’s lack of well-being becomes an emergency, it is often too late for minor adjustments or a couple of hours a week devoted to self-care to make a difference.
A few years ago, I served as chairperson of a clergy wellness task force that researched many of these issues across all aspects of life — physical health, mental and emotional health, spiritual health, and relational health. Our directive was to make recommendations to our denomination’s regional governing body about how the larger church might better support clergy, creating a culture of help-seeking and making more resources available that would support their health and well-being.
When that work concluded, I realized that I wanted to reach a broader audience with this message about clergy wellness, and so the idea for my recently released book, "My Burden is Light: A Primer for Clergy Wellness" was born. It is my hope that clergy of all denominations will find in its pages hope for a more balanced life, a renewed sense of call and the tools that are needed to achieve wellness.
"My Burden is Light: A Primer for Clergy Wellness" is published by Cascade Books, an imprint of Wipf and Stock Publishers. It is available as a paperback book for $19. It can be purchased online at wipfandstock.com.
Sue Magrath is a retreat and workshop leader living in Leavenworth. She is an active member of the Leavenworth United Methodist Church.