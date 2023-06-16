Father's Day

Greg, Wendy and daughter Kristin Asimakoupoulos pose in front of their home in Concord, California, in 1983.

I became a father 40 years ago this year. I’ll never forget the day. My wife and I were escorted to a labor room and left alone. Standing at Wendy’s bedside, my job was to monitor the baby’s heartbeat and the frequency of contractions. Depending on the severity of the discomfort, my job was to coach my wife how to breathe, relying on the techniques we’d learned in childbirth classes.

Shortly after we settled into a routine that would likely last a few hours, I noticed the baby’s heart rate declined dramatically. I was obviously concerned. When the heart rate dropped with every sequential contraction, I raced to find a nurse. Within minutes, an emergency C-section was scheduled and all the lessons we’d learned for natural childbirth went out the window. As Wendy was wheeled into surgery, I was the one who could have used help remembering how to breathe calmly.



