Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

EAST WENATCHEE — The Festival of Flight returns this year near Pangborn Memorial Airport.

Events run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 and include the Commemorative Air Force out of Airbase Arizona on its Flying Legends of Victory Tour.

B17PhotoPassDMAirshow2-1024x707.jpg

The B-17 Flying Fortress in flight.

The tour includes World War II planes, B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey and the B-25 Mitchell Maid in the Shade, in Wenatchee from Aug. 1-6 at 3764 Airport Way. A few flights are available for purchase online and ground tour tickets can be bought at the gate or online, bit.ly/WWIIflight.

B25-in-the-rain-in-Nashua-1024x768.png

The B-25 Mitchell on the tarmac. 

Vendors also will be at the Aug. 6 event, which is put on by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority and the city of East Wenatchee. More information will be available closer to the event.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?