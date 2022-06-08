EAST WENATCHEE — The Festival of Flight returns this year near Pangborn Memorial Airport.
Events run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 and include the Commemorative Air Force out of Airbase Arizona on its Flying Legends of Victory Tour.
The tour includes World War II planes, B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey and the B-25 Mitchell Maid in the Shade, in Wenatchee from Aug. 1-6 at 3764 Airport Way. A few flights are available for purchase online and ground tour tickets can be bought at the gate or online, bit.ly/WWIIflight.
Vendors also will be at the Aug. 6 event, which is put on by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority and the city of East Wenatchee. More information will be available closer to the event.
