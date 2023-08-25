Phishing scams play dirty. In one day, 10 million will receive a message canceling their insurance because of insufficient information. All they need to bring a tidal wave of damage to many is to get a handful of concerned, responsible individuals to open up and share information.
Cryptocurrency romances attack older adults who long for connections in their seasons of isolation. Scammers target young adults who hope to find relief from unmanageable debt through a form of a "student loan forgiveness act." The operating word "act" is an act, and the experience of being tricked is not entertaining. Today, the cyber devils are at an all-time low of dirty deeds by targeting pet lovers. (Oh, come on! That's not right at all.) The "puppy lover scam" uses irresistible pictures and ethical treatment contracts to ensure you work hard to deserve the puppy. Who doesn't want to be a loving, honest, and effective puppy cuddler?
"Phishing" is fishing with communication instead of a line and a pole. Fishing is catching a fish by deceiving them with the appearance of food and hooking them into an undesired capture. Sorry, anglers, it's not a moral issue. Still, it should be noted that advertising one thing and offering something else is deception. If you are using nets for fishing, it is not deception, but kidnapping. Phishing has a demoralizing effect instilled with fear, shame, and the constant sense that the world may be far worse than you initially believed.
But most of all, being tricked and tossed around by predators is exhausting. The human heart wants to believe the best about people until you learn a lesson you never wanted to learn.
I interviewed young adults about the myth busters they discovered in the "real world." I was a little surprised by the nature of their stories, but I've simplified their naïve ideas crushed by reality:
If you do the right thing, people will appreciate your efforts.
If your words are sincere, then people will understand you.
If you love someone with abandonment, they will love you the same way.
Nobody starts out as a cynic or a complete dreamer, but life teaches you lessons you never wanted to learn. I admit that I tend to see "the glass is half full" most of the time. However, the emotional resilience is getting thin, and it is real. The answer will never be a human device but more of a supernatural understanding.
When I consider the emotions of Jesus as portrayed in the Scriptures, I'm faced with a simple but profound notion — as a child of God, I feel the same things bother my Creator.
Jesus felt tired. Tired of the crowds. Exhausted by the spiritual leaders of that day. And drained by the lack of faith of people. Four times, Jesus cried out, "O ye of little faith." He was physically drained by internal struggles in the garden of Gethsemane. Of all the times that Jesus felt tired, it was when people felt attacked and vulnerable, much like victims of a phishing scam.
The Book of Matthew states: "When he saw the crowds, he had compassion on them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd." (9:36)
Compassion is a gut-wrenching and all-consuming emotion that moves people to act. Pity is petty. Sympathy is nice. Empathy is getting there, but compassion is the most potent response to the most pressing emotional threat — soul exhaustion.
"I'm not going to measure up."
"I'm not going to experience what I hope for."
"If I try, I will be disappointed, but even more, I will be in an even worse situation. So, I'll do nothing and avoid the inevitable."
Human endeavors will leave you compressed and empty, the worst type of exhaustion. God's response to emotional pain is an emotion called compassion. In every incident (emotion all) where Jesus felt compassion, you can bet there is a Savior who acts on behalf of others.
I love the saying, "Give 'em a break." To those who annoy you, to those who misunderstand you, to those who look down on you, or worse, they don't see you, "give ‘em a break." To those who revile you and your principles. Really? Compassion? I would say "fight back," but fighting hasn't worked yet. It may be time to show compassion.
For those who tend to be short-sighted and small-minded have been scammed along the way, it may be time for compassion. Scammers and phishers, that’s another thing.
Troy Fitzgerald is the pastor at the Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church.
"Don't get mad," "don't be afraid," or even "don't worry" might be some of the most unhelpful phrases to say to those who are in distress. Ultimately, using the "don't" word rarely moves people to a better place.
I'm reflecting on my youth, where my emotions were simply byproducts of things I chose to do or something that happened to me. I spent a lot of energy reacting when I could have tried to understand what makes me tick. Maybe there is a "hard way" approach in everyone, where we try to fix the problem and right every wrong in our path. In time, the notion of feeling helpless to solve turns into a cycle of bitterness. However, learning more of the how and why about our emotions is a better road.
The short summer has robbed me of enough time to be renewed and refreshed; I need to understand "matters of the heart." I'm not thinking about touchy-feely cliches that leave the taste of saccharin in your mouth. I'm not thinking about pop-psychology seminars that require a predictable infomercial to try the newest thing to change your life. I'm not even considering a "Thus Saith the Lord" approach. I want to learn more.
A few days ago, I met with a teenager who felt like giving up on life. Over time, she clarified that she didn't want to end her life, but wanted to give herself something that offered relief from her pain. One of her questions challenges me: "Does God feel the same things I do?"
Again, quick answers are not typically helpful, and no answer is even worse. We worked on a problem: If you could fix one problem in this world, which would you resolve that would cause the greatest impact? Choose one from the list below:
Food for those who are hungry
Education for those who are unable to learn
Healing for diseases (for example, cancer, HIV, and malaria)
Liberation for those who are oppressed
A community for those who are isolated and alone
Kids would fix the world through the tangible response of food.
Young adults are all over the map, but tend to lean on education and liberation because they are still idealists.
Some would stop the disease because stopping suffering and delaying death is the most efficient response.
When I asked a couple in their 80s, they chose the last problem on the list — community. I paraphrase their reason: "I've been hungry. I've been sick. I've witnessed two major world wars, and educating people doesn't make them good, kind, or helpful. I've experienced all of it; the only worse thing is trying to do anything alone. Loneliness is the worst thing ever."
The beginning of the Good Book tells us that humanity lived near God, the Creator. When Adam and Eve chose to disobey, they felt "afraid," and they "hid themselves" from God's presence. The end of the Bible's conclusion is in Revelation with a perfect reunion where "Finally, God is with people." Maybe all emotions come down to being isolated or connected to God.
At the birth of Jesus, it is written, "The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel" (which means "God with us"). The name tells us everything.
As children get back to school, I am compelled to go to the classroom again. Writing about human emotions is so out of my depth, but I said it was time to learn. Exploring things like compassion, grief, contentment, anger, and joy is one of the things you never graduate from. As we think and pray for those suffering on the island of Maui, let's invest in the work of growing deeper, wiser, and helpful on behalf of one another.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone