"Don't get mad," "don't be afraid," or even "don't worry" might be some of the most unhelpful phrases to say to those who are in distress. Ultimately, using the "don't" word rarely moves people to a better place.

I'm reflecting on my youth, where my emotions were simply byproducts of things I chose to do or something that happened to me. I spent a lot of energy reacting when I could have tried to understand what makes me tick. Maybe there is a "hard way" approach in everyone, where we try to fix the problem and right every wrong in our path. In time, the notion of feeling helpless to solve turns into a cycle of bitterness. However, learning more of the how and why about our emotions is a better road.

The short summer has robbed me of enough time to be renewed and refreshed; I need to understand "matters of the heart." I'm not thinking about touchy-feely cliches that leave the taste of saccharin in your mouth. I'm not thinking about pop-psychology seminars that require a predictable infomercial to try the newest thing to change your life. I'm not even considering a "Thus Saith the Lord" approach. I want to learn more.

A few days ago, I met with a teenager who felt like giving up on life. Over time, she clarified that she didn't want to end her life, but wanted to give herself something that offered relief from her pain. One of her questions challenges me: "Does God feel the same things I do?"

Again, quick answers are not typically helpful, and no answer is even worse. We worked on a problem: If you could fix one problem in this world, which would you resolve that would cause the greatest impact? Choose one from the list below:

Food for those who are hungry

Education for those who are unable to learn

Healing for diseases (for example, cancer, HIV, and malaria)

Liberation for those who are oppressed

A community for those who are isolated and alone

Kids would fix the world through the tangible response of food.

Young adults are all over the map, but tend to lean on education and liberation because they are still idealists.

Some would stop the disease because stopping suffering and delaying death is the most efficient response.

When I asked a couple in their 80s, they chose the last problem on the list — community. I paraphrase their reason: "I've been hungry. I've been sick. I've witnessed two major world wars, and educating people doesn't make them good, kind, or helpful. I've experienced all of it; the only worse thing is trying to do anything alone. Loneliness is the worst thing ever."

The beginning of the Good Book tells us that humanity lived near God, the Creator. When Adam and Eve chose to disobey, they felt "afraid," and they "hid themselves" from God's presence. The end of the Bible's conclusion is in Revelation with a perfect reunion where "Finally, God is with people." Maybe all emotions come down to being isolated or connected to God.

At the birth of Jesus, it is written, "The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel" (which means "God with us"). The name tells us everything.

As children get back to school, I am compelled to go to the classroom again. Writing about human emotions is so out of my depth, but I said it was time to learn. Exploring things like compassion, grief, contentment, anger, and joy is one of the things you never graduate from. As we think and pray for those suffering on the island of Maui, let's invest in the work of growing deeper, wiser, and helpful on behalf of one another.