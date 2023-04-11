King Midas tomb

King Midas' tomb, Gordion Museum, in Ankara, Turkey.

 
 

SPOKANE — If you'd like to taste a 2,700-year-old meal, consider these offerings: Nutty sheep's-milk cheese, spicy fire-roasted lentil-lamb stew and the Midas golden elixir. The dishes are on the menu at a Spokane Valley dinner recreating portions of what experts think King Midas of the Phrygians served for his father's funeral.

"The Feast of King Midas" is a gala to mark the 75-year anniversary of the Spokane chapter of the Archaeological Institute of America. The Midas meal followed by a lecture is open to the public and scheduled at 6 p.m. May 6 at CenterPlace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley.

Midas tomb

Midas Tomb at the archeological site Midas City (Midas Şehri). The site is in the village of Yazilikaya, midway between Eskişehir and Afyon. The relief is 17 meters high and dates from the 6th century BC.


