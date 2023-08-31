Business cards

This photo shows some of Greg Asimakoupoulos' business cards. "Our worth as individuals has little to do with the job title on a nameplate or the dollar amount on a W-2 form," he writes. 

Having just retired in June, I approach this Labor Day with mixed emotions. I’m very grateful for a day to spend at Lake Chelan with the family enjoying annual traditions that define this unofficial end-of-summer holiday. All the same, a day that celebrates the gift of employment now finds me unemployed. And in all honesty, I am feeling a bit at sixes and sevens.

I’ve been a man of the cloth for 45 years. As such, I had a flock to lead, a parish in which to preach, babies to baptize and couples to counsel. Clothed in the vestments of my calling, I knew what to do. With daily commitments to which to give myself, I felt dressed for success.



