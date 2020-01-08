Jordan Rae O’Donnell and Greysen Robert Gilman were married Aug. 3 at The Sunshine Ranch in Monitor before Loren Anderson.
She is the daughter of Sandy and Nancy O’Donnell of Monitor. His parents are Bob and Dawn Gilman of Yakima
Attending the couple were Armand Bram of Tucson, Ariz.; Reese, Crue, and Tieg Gilman of Yakima, brothers of the groom; Romi Martinez of Yakima; Carrie O'Donnell of Monitor, sister of the bride; Stephanie Coe of Wenatchee; Aimee Sells of Port Orange, Fla.; Mia Pesta of Cashmere; and Sadie Jay, dog of honor.
A reception followed at the venue.
A honeymoon is planned.
They have settled in Alamosa, Colo.
She graduated with her Associates in Applied Science degree from Wenatchee Valley College in 2018 and is working toward her online Bachelor of Science in Social Services from Central Washington University.
He received his Associates in Applied Science degree from Wenatchee Valley College in 2019. He is now working toward his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology at Adams State University, in Colo. where he is also a member of the men's soccer team.