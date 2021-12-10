WENATCHEE — Grace City church will celebrate the season by hosting a Christmas-inspired lineup of events and giving opportunities for its “No Town Like Hometown” initiative.
The first event is planned for Dec. 11th. “Journey Through Bethlehem: An Interactive Christmas Story” will feature a living Nativity scene sponsored and run by Royal Family Kids Camp to inspire foster kids and families. The event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. in the church parking lot, 277 Melody Lane, Wenatchee.
On Dec. 12, the music of the Marlin Handbell Ringers Benefit Concert will fill Grace City’s Community Hall at 4:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to Lighthouse Ministries.
For those who wish to help bless children who have an incarcerated family member, Jail Ministry Christmas Workshop will be led by Chelan County Regional Jail Chaplain Chris Neuberger at Grace City. Workshop updates and needs will be posted on the Grace City facebook page, facebook.com/GraceCityChurchWenatchee.
The last event — Christmas Eve Eve Service — will take place Dec. 23. The service will feature Christmas Carols, the Nativity story spontaneously played out by kids, and more. All proceeds will support the church's Bless a Family initiative.
Tickets for “Journey Through Bethlehem” and the Christmas Eve Eve Services, as well as other details, are available at gracecitychurch.com.
