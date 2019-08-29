SPOKANE — On March 1, Dr. Ben Arthurs visited Riverside High School in Chattaroy. The school had asked him to speak about the health risks associated with vaping after a student became very ill.
"One of their classmates had overdosed after basically just smoking a high concetration of nicotine that led to effectively an overdose that led the patient to be somewhat comatose," said Arthurs, a pulmonologist with Multicare Rockwood.
The incident is among those that has become a proliferation of vaping-related hospitalizations across the country, as the Center for Disease Control released a statement Friday in response to a vaping related death in Illinois. As of Thursday, the CDC reported there have been 193 potential cases of severe lung illness associated e-cigarettes, all reported between June 28 and Aug. 20.
"This tragic death in Illinois reinforces the serious risks associated with e-cigarette products," Dr. Robert R. Redfield, CDC director, said in a statement. "Vaping exposes users to many different substances for which we have little information about related harms — including flavorings, nicotine, cannabinoids, and solvents."
Arthurs said one of the dangers of vaping is that the concentration of nicotine can vary greatly. Though Arthurs understands the public is concerned about the recent vaping hospitilizations, he said there should be more concern for the long term effects of vaping.
"No nictone juice actually contains a lot of the harmful chemicals," Arthurs added. "Nicotine itself is obviously toxic to the brain ... but the pulmonary toxicity in terms of long term lung disease and respiratory health is linked a lot more to the byproducts of the actual liquid base and not nicotine itself."
In a sample size of 230,000 students, the Washington Healthy Youth Survey indicated that 21% of 10th graders had tried vaping within the last 30 days. In Spokane, 25%.
Linda Harder, Panhandle Health District health eductor, has noticed the perception that vaping is less harmful than tobacco products, even among parents.
"Some are aware but others are rely surporised not realizing harmfulness of it," Harder, tobacco cessation program coordinator, said. "Some parents are not aware when their teens are vaping that it even has nicotine in there. It seems that the companies have done a really good job of promoting misleading information, playing down any harms."
Harder runs the 3-Call Program to help adults quit tobacco, which she said has been extremely effective.
Kimberly Hanna, Kootenai Health Emergency Services nurse manager, said there have been no direct vaping hospitalizations, but there have been three injuries due to the batteries of the e-cigarettes catching the patients' pants on fire.