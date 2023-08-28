Asthma and air quality

Asthma, a lung disease that makes breathing difficult for more than 24 million Americans, is often exacerbated by wildfire smoke, air pollution, and the effects of climate change. 

 Photo by torwai /iStock via Getty Images

Asthma, a lung disease that makes breathing difficult for more than 24 million Americans, is often exacerbated by wildfire smoke, air pollution, and the effects of climate change. However, understanding how the environment impacts asthma can help you minimize exposure to air pollutants and prepare for extreme weather events.

As part of its Promoting Asthma Friendly Environments through Partnerships and Collaborations Project, the American Lung Association offers these important insights:

Download PDF asthma-infographic


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?