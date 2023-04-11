US-NEWS-MED-SEXUAL-INFECTIONS-DMT

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

Cases of major sexually transmitted infections rose to more than 2.5 million in 2021, U.S. health officials said in a revised final report, led by rates of syphilis that increased more than a third from a year earlier.

Rates of syphilis rose about 32% in 2021, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had said in a preliminary report last year that it expected a 26% increase. Cases among infants, who can become infected during pregnancy, also jumped by about a third, leading to 220 stillbirths and infant deaths in 2021, the CDC said in a report Tuesday.



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?