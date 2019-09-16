SPOKANE — The Washington State Department of Health confirmed two cases of severe lung disease in Spokane linked to vaping today, bringing the statewide total to three.
"This is now a statewide outbreak," State Health Officer Kathy Lofy said in a news release.
The two Spokane cases are a teenager and a person in their 20s, and all three Washington cases have reported prior vaping use. Officials have not confirmed a connection between the illnesses and the type of vaping device or specific substance used.
The first state-confirmed case of severe lung illness was reported last week in King County. At the time, the Spokane Regional Health District was investigating four cases for potential connections to vaping.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 380 cases of lung illness, related to e-cigarettes, and six deaths. While all of these cases have a history of vaping use, CDC officials still do not know the exact product or substance causing severe lung diseases.
The CDC is calling on state and local health departments to help in their nationwide investigation into the illnesses, and 36 states are reporting lung illnesses linked to vaping. The CDC recommends that young adults not use e-cigarettes or vaping products.