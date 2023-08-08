Participants perform yoga as the kittens play around them at a yoga session, which was organised by Pawhour, at a studio in New Delhi

Participants perform yoga as the kittens play around them at a yoga session, which was organised by Pawhour, at a studio in New Delhi, India, August 6.

NEW DELHI — Dressed in gym clothing and armed with foam mats, a group of yoga enthusiasts gathered at a studio in the south of the Indian capital for an hour of yoga with a furry twist.

Kittens wandered around the sunlit studio in Vasant Kunj in New Delhi as the session began, some resting on the mats as soft music filled the air, while others stared curiously at the attendees as they switched between yoga poses.

Surbhi Sachdeva, a yoga trainer, looks on as participants perform yoga as the kittens play around them at a yoga session, which was organised by Pawhour, at a studio in New Delhi, India, August 6.
Participants perform yoga as the kittens play around them at a yoga session, which was organised by Pawhour, at a studio in New Delhi, India, August 6.
Cats eat food after a yoga session, organised by PawHour, at a studio in New Delhi, India, August 6.


