Hedges, Stentz

Heidi Stentz and Ty Hedges were married Oct. 19 at Calvary Crossroads Church in Wenatchee before Pastor Jay Caron.
She is the daughter of Diane and Randy Acker of Newport, and Harold and Linda Goodwin of Wells, Nevada. He is the son of Minnette and the late Don Hedges of Wenatchee.
Attending the couple were their children — Sadi, Harli and Kyle Stentz and Trent Hedges.
A reception followed at the venue.
The couple honeymooned in Nassau, Bahamas.
They have settled in East Wenatchee.
She works in the administration office at Ag Supply. He works for Lee & Eastes Tank Lines.
— Cala Flamond, World staff