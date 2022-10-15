Children may soon be routinely screened by their pediatricians for anxiety and depression, if the advice of a panel of medical experts takes hold.

For the first time ever, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has called for all children ages 8 to 18 to be screened for anxiety and all children ages 12 to 18 to be screened for depression.



